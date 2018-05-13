Carolyn FranklinBorn 13 May 1944. Died 25 April 1988
Carolyn Franklin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-05-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7e8bede-c700-4091-8bf2-5d72d5b7a9d1
Carolyn Franklin Biography (Wikipedia)
Carolyn Ann Franklin (May 13, 1944 – April 25, 1988) was an American singer–songwriter. Besides her own musical success, Franklin was best known as the daughter of prominent Detroit preacher and civil rights activist C. L. Franklin and the younger sister of American singer/musician Aretha Franklin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carolyn Franklin Tracks
Sort by
If You Want Me
Carolyn Franklin
If You Want Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If You Want Me
Last played on
It's True I'm Gonna Miss You
Carolyn Franklin
It's True I'm Gonna Miss You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Help My Feeling So Blue
Carolyn Franklin
I Can't Help My Feeling So Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Help My Feeling So Blue
Last played on
All I Want To Be Is Your Woman
Carolyn Franklin
All I Want To Be Is Your Woman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All I Want To Be Is Your Woman
Last played on
There You Go (Se Per Te C'e' Soltanto Quell'Uomo)
Carolyn Franklin
There You Go (Se Per Te C'e' Soltanto Quell'Uomo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deal With It
Carolyn Franklin
Deal With It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deal With It
Last played on
Ain't That Groovy
Carolyn Franklin
Ain't That Groovy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't That Groovy
Last played on
Don't Wake Me Up
Carolyn Franklin
Don't Wake Me Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wake Me Up
Last played on
Carolyn Franklin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist