Michael MonroeLead singer of Hanoi Rocks. Born 17 June 1962
Matti Antero Kristian Fagerholm (born 17 June 1962 in Helsinki), best known by his stage name, Michael Monroe, is a Finnish rock musician and multi-instrumentalist who rose to fame as the vocalist for the glam punk band Hanoi Rocks, and has served as the frontman for all-star side projects, such as Demolition 23 and Jerusalem Slim (with Steve Stevens).
Michael Monroe, Buckcherry, Dee Snider, Skam, Zodiac Mindwarp, Praying Mantis, Toseland, Dear Superstar, Chemia, Those Damn Crows, Hand of Dimes, Killcode, These Wicked Rivers, Hollowstar, Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters, Evyltyde, At The Sun, Pulverise, Devilfire, Kikamora, Gin Annie, Cadence Noir, Wicked Stone, Ethyrfield, White Raven Down, Tomorrow is lost, Ravenbreed and Black Tree Vultures
Unknown venue, Norwich, UK
