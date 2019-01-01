Sarah Jezebel DevaBorn 25 February 1977
Sarah Jezebel Deva
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7e7e83e-fa70-4004-8c20-f4e17f8c08c2
Sarah Jezebel Deva Biography (Wikipedia)
Sarah Jane Ferridge (born 25 February 1977), better known by her stage name Sarah Jezebel Deva, is an English vocalist. She was the female soprano vocalist in Cradle of Filth for 14 years and also fronts her own band, Angtoria. In 2009, Deva started her self-titled solo project. The debut album A Sign of Sublime was released in February 2010. Her second album, called The Corruption of Mercy, was released on 27 June 2011 under a new three album record deal with Listenable Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sarah Jezebel Deva Tracks
Sort by
Sarah Jezebel Deva Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist