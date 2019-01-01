Sarah Jane Ferridge (born 25 February 1977), better known by her stage name Sarah Jezebel Deva, is an English vocalist. She was the female soprano vocalist in Cradle of Filth for 14 years and also fronts her own band, Angtoria. In 2009, Deva started her self-titled solo project. The debut album A Sign of Sublime was released in February 2010. Her second album, called The Corruption of Mercy, was released on 27 June 2011 under a new three album record deal with Listenable Records.