Robert Francis (born September 25, 1987 in Los Angeles, California) is a multi-instrumentalist, Americana singer-songwriter. His debut full-length album One By One was released in August 2007 by Aeronaut Records, gaining him notice for its "emotional darkness and musicality". His sound is distinguished by his "bright, gravelly baritone", often conveying the emotion of a more "hardened performer".

