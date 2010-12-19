Robert FrancisUS singer, songwriter & multi-instrumentalist. Born 25 September 1987
Robert Francis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1987-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7e6b373-bbf7-4262-8a5f-5b7b5966900f
Robert Francis Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Francis (born September 25, 1987 in Los Angeles, California) is a multi-instrumentalist, Americana singer-songwriter. His debut full-length album One By One was released in August 2007 by Aeronaut Records, gaining him notice for its "emotional darkness and musicality". His sound is distinguished by his "bright, gravelly baritone", often conveying the emotion of a more "hardened performer".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Francis Tracks
Sort by
Junebug
Robert Francis
Junebug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Junebug
Last played on
Robert Francis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist