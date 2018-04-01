Stephen AdamsBorn 31 January 1841. Died 26 August 1913
1841-01-31
Stephen Adams Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Maybrick (31 January 1841 – 26 August 1913) was an English composer and singer, best known under his pseudonym Stephen Adams as the composer of "The Holy City," one of the most popular religious songs in English.
The Holy City
The Holy City
The Holy City
Thora
Thora
Thora
The Holy City
The Holy City
The Holy City
Performer
The Holy City
The Holy City
The Holy City
