Robert JonesEnglish lutenist and composer. Died 1617
Robert Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Jones (c. 1577 – 1617) was an English lutenist and composer, the most prolific of the English lute song composers (along with Thomas Campion).
He received the degree of B.Mus from Oxford in 1597 (St. Edmund Hall). He ran a school in London . Records show that he had a patent (monopoly) to train children for the Queen's Revels between 1610–15. In 1610, he collaborated with Philip Rosseter to present plays at the Whitefriars theatre. He was recorded as a Gentleman of the Chapel Royal 1612.
He published five volumes of simple and melodious lute songs, and one of madrigals; he also contributed to The Triumphs of Oriana and Leighton's Teares. His 27 madrigals are mostly to texts about birds – birds merry, sweet, shrill, crowing or melancholic.
William Shakespeare quoted his song, 'Farewell, dear love', in Twelfth Night.
The date and place of Jones's death are not known.
When I sit reading
When love on time and measures
Farewell dear love (First Book of Ayres)
Sweet Kate
Farewell Dear Love
Libera Me in F minor
Missa Spes nostra - Sanctus
Farewell, dear love
In The Water
If in this flesh
Might I redeeme myne errours
