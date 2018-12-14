Fever RayBorn 7 April 1975
Fever Ray Biography (Wikipedia)
Karin Elisabeth Dreijer (born 7 April 1975) is a Swedish singer-songwriter and record producer. She was one half of the electronic music duo the Knife, formed with her brother Olof Dreijer. Dreijer was previously the vocalist and guitarist of the alternative rock band Honey Is Cool. Dreijer released her debut solo album under the alias Fever Ray in January 2009. Her second studio album under the alias, Plunge, was released in October 2017.
Dreijer's vocal style is notable for both shrill and deep tones, and also the use of multitracked vocals, with different uses of pitch-shifting technology on each track, creating an intricate and mysterious effect. Visually, Dreijer employs the use of masks, face and body paint, intricate costumes, and other theatrical elements in photo shoots, videos and live performances, during which she often performs behind a gauze screen that partially obscures her from view.
Fever Ray Tracks
Musn't Hurry
Plunge
Wanna Sip (Olof Dreijer Remix)
Mustn't Hurry (Aasthma Remix)
Seven
To The Moon And Back
IDK About You
When I Grow Up
Keep the Streets Empty for Me
I'm Not Done
Triangle Walks
If I Had A Heart
An Itch
A Part Of Us
Concrete Walls
Coconut
Triangle Walks (Tiga's 1-2-3-4 Instrumental)
When I Grow Up (Scuba's High Up Mix)
