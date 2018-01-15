Tabby ThomasBorn 5 January 1929. Died 1 January 2014
Tabby Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1929-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7df2cf1-9afe-4422-a560-ec7a1dac6f3d
Tabby Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Joseph "Tabby" Thomas, (January 5, 1929 – January 1, 2014), also known as Rockin' Tabby Thomas, was an American blues musician. He sang and played the piano and guitar and specialized in swamp blues, a style of blues indigenous to southern Louisiana.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tabby Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Roll On Ole Mule
Tabby Thomas
Roll On Ole Mule
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roll On Ole Mule
Last played on
C. C. Rider
Tabby Thomas
C. C. Rider
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
C. C. Rider
Last played on
Hoodoo Party
Tabby Thomas
Hoodoo Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoodoo Party
Last played on
Teenagers
Tabby Thomas
Teenagers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenagers
Last played on
Popeye Train
Tabby Thomas
Popeye Train
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Popeye Train
Last played on
Playlists featuring Tabby Thomas
Tabby Thomas Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist