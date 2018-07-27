DQ"Drama Queen", Danish singer and drag queen. Born 16 February 1973
DQ
1973-02-16
DQ Biography (Wikipedia)
DQ (born Peter Andersen on 16 February 1973) is a Danish singer and drag queen who won the Danish Melodi Grand Prix 2007 and therefore represented Denmark in the Eurovision Song Contest 2007 with the song "Drama Queen". The song was eliminated in the semi-final stage.
Drama Queen
