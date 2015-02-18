Gruppo SportivoFormed 1976
Gruppo Sportivo
1976
Gruppo Sportivo Biography (Wikipedia)
Gruppo Sportivo are a Dutch pop band, from The Hague, formed in 1976, who enjoyed some measure of international success in the late 1970s and 1980s. They had hit songs with "Hey Girl", "Beep Beep Love", "Tokyo (I'm On My Way)", "Disco Really Made It" and "Rock 'n' Roll". The frontman of the band, and writer of the material, is Hans Vandenburg. The band broke up in 2013. In 2018 a reunion was announced consisting of a tour and a new album called "Great", which was released to critical acclaim in April 2018.
Gruppo Sportivo Tracks
I Shot My Manager - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
I Don't Know - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Rock 'n' Roll - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
PS 78 - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Lasting Forever - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Beep Beep Love - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Bernadette - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Mission A Paris - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
Superman - Paris Theatre 1978
Gruppo Sportivo
I Shot My Manager
Gruppo Sportivo
Mission A Paris
Gruppo Sportivo
Beep Beep Love
Gruppo Sportivo
Girls Never Know
Gruppo Sportivo
Rock and Roll
Gruppo Sportivo
