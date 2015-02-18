Gruppo Sportivo are a Dutch pop band, from The Hague, formed in 1976, who enjoyed some measure of international success in the late 1970s and 1980s. They had hit songs with "Hey Girl", "Beep Beep Love", "Tokyo (I'm On My Way)", "Disco Really Made It" and "Rock 'n' Roll". The frontman of the band, and writer of the material, is Hans Vandenburg. The band broke up in 2013. In 2018 a reunion was announced consisting of a tour and a new album called "Great", which was released to critical acclaim in April 2018.