Valerie Tryon
Born 5 September 1934
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03x2jnk.jpg
1934-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7daa7f3-d12f-4670-9dab-b581a52fbbad
Valerie Tryon Biography
Valerie Tryon, CM (born 5 September 1934) is a British-born classical pianist. Since 1971 she has resided in Canada, but continues to pursue an international performing and recording career, and spends a part of each year in her native Britain. Among her specialisms is the music of Franz Liszt, of which she has made a number of celebrated recordings. Currently 'Artist-in-Residence' at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Valerie Tryon is active as a concerto soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, accompanist and adjudicator.
Sonata for oboe and piano
Srul Irving Glick
Three Folk Dances
Milton Barnes
Praeludium and Allegro
Fritz Kreisler
Nigun [Improvisation] (No.2 from "Baal-shem" 3 pictures from Chassidic life)
Ernest Bloch
Automne Op 35 No 2
Cécile Louise Chaminade
Scherzo from A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Wedding Day at Troldhaugen (No.6 from Lyric pieces, Op.65)
Edvard Grieg
Scherzo No.1 in B (Op.20)
Frédéric Chopin
Scherzo no.2 in B flat minor (Op.31)
Frédéric Chopin
La Campanella
Franz Liszt
Ballade for piano no. 3 (Op.47) in A flat major
Frédéric Chopin
La fille aux cheveux de lin
Claude Debussy
Toccata and Fugue in D Minor (BWV.565)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Banjo and Fiddle
William Kroll
Five pieces from "6 kurze Stucke zur Pflege" (1923)
Ferruccio Busoni
Ballade no.1 in G minor (Op.23)
Frédéric Chopin
Suite Hebraique No.1 for clarinet and piano
Srul Irving Glick
From: 'Seven Elegies' (1907): No.2, All' Italia
Ferruccio Busoni
Romanza Andaluza (Op.22)
Pablo de Sarasate
Ballade in F sharp major Op.19
Gabriel Fauré
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 25
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebv4fx
Royal Albert Hall
1968-08-15T04:51:00
15
Aug
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 25
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 07
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9bn3d
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-28T04:51:00
28
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 08
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq2whn
Royal Albert Hall
1961-07-31T04:51:00
31
Jul
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exhxn3
Royal Albert Hall
1960-08-10T04:51:00
10
Aug
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
