Valerie Tryon, CM (born 5 September 1934) is a British-born classical pianist. Since 1971 she has resided in Canada, but continues to pursue an international performing and recording career, and spends a part of each year in her native Britain. Among her specialisms is the music of Franz Liszt, of which she has made a number of celebrated recordings. Currently 'Artist-in-Residence' at McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Valerie Tryon is active as a concerto soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, accompanist and adjudicator.