Doris Duke Biography (Wikipedia)
Doris Duke (born Doris Curry, 1945) is an American gospel and soul singer, best known for her 1969 album I'm A Loser.
Doris Duke Tracks
I Don't Care Anymore
Woman Of The Ghetto (Ashley Beedle Re-edit)
Grasshopper
Congratulations Baby
I Don't Care Anymore
Duane Allman
Don't Let The Green Grass Fool You
He's Gone
Feel Start Walking
Woman Of The Ghetto
I Can't Do Without You
Ghost Of Myself (Vinyl)
We're More Than Strangers
To The Other Woman
Divorce Decree
How Was I To Know You Cared
Let Love Touch Us Now
I'd Do It All Over You
The Feeling Is Right
By The Time I Get To Phoenix
