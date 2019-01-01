DJ Cipha SoundsBorn 19 April 1976
Cipha Sounds (born Luis Diaz on April 19, 1976 in Bronx, New York) is an American radio and television personality of Puerto Rican descent. He is mostly known for his work as a DJ, a VJ for MTV and as a comedian.
