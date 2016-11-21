Witold RowickiBorn 26 February 1914. Died 1 October 1989
Witold Rowicki
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1914-02-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7d334b2-590b-414c-9e74-0d2720f75ae5
Witold Rowicki Biography (Wikipedia)
Witold Rowicki (true surname Kałka, 26 February 1914 in Taganrog – 1 October 1989 in Warsaw) was a Polish conductor. He held principal conducting positions with the Warsaw Philharmonic Orchestra and the Bamberg Symphony Orchestra.
Witold Lutoslawski's Concerto for Orchestra was dedicated to him.
His recordings include:
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Witold Rowicki Tracks
Sort by
Symphony No.9 in E minor, Op.95 'From the New World': III. Scherzo
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No.9 in E minor, Op.95 'From the New World': III. Scherzo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No.9 in E minor, Op.95 'From the New World': III. Scherzo
Last played on
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 (Op.21) in F minor
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 (Op.21) in F minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Concerto for piano and orchestra No.2 (Op.21) in F minor
Orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 5 in F, Op 76
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 5 in F, Op 76
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 5 in F, Op 76
Last played on
Divertimento for Strings
Grażyna Bacewicz
Divertimento for Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6jq.jpglink
Divertimento for Strings
Last played on
Pensieri notturni
Grażyna Bacewicz
Pensieri notturni
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058x6jq.jpglink
Pensieri notturni
Last played on
Concert Overture in E major, Op 12
Karol Szymanowski
Concert Overture in E major, Op 12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Concert Overture in E major, Op 12
Last played on
Music for strings, trumpets and percussion
Grażyna Bacewicz
Music for strings, trumpets and percussion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gkqcw.jpglink
Music for strings, trumpets and percussion
Last played on
Symphony No 9 3rd Mvt
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No 9 3rd Mvt
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No 9 3rd Mvt
Last played on
Symphony No. 9, Opening mvt.
Antonín Dvořák
Symphony No. 9, Opening mvt.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhjb.jpglink
Symphony No. 9, Opening mvt.
Last played on
Witold Rowicki Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist