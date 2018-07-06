Oh NoBorn 6 November 1979
Oh No
1979-11-06
Oh No Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Woodrow Jackson (born November 6, 1978), known professionally as Oh No, is an American rapper and record producer who has released several albums on Stones Throw Records. He is also half of the hip hop duo Gangrene along with The Alchemist.
