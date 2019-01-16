János SebestyénBorn 2 March 1931. Died 4 February 2012
János Sebestyén
1931-03-02
János Sebestyén (2 March 1931 – 4 February 2012) was a Hungarian organist, harpsichordist and pianist.
Sonatina for harpsichord
Sandor Szokolay & János Sebestyén
Sonatina for harpsichord
