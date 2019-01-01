Whores.Noise rock/sludge punk. Formed 2010
Whores.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7cb79b4-2e37-4453-8e8c-d3a680ce19d0
Whores. Biography (Wikipedia)
Whores (stylized as Whores.) is an American noise rock band based in Atlanta, Georgia consisting of vocalist and guitarist Christian Lembach, bass guitarist Casey Maxwell and drummer Donnie Adkinson. The band has released two records through Brutal Panda Records and is known for its "intensely cathartic live shows."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Whores. Tracks
Sort by
Whores. Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist