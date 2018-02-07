Toronto Chamber Orchestra
Toronto Chamber Orchestra
The Toronto Chamber Orchestra (formerly the Toronto Camerata) was founded by violinist and conductor Kevin Mallon.
L'Armida immaginaria (Overture)
Domenico Cimarosa
Sinfonia in G major (Eisen G8): I. Allegro
Leopold Mozart
Concerto in D major Op.4`1 - Allegro
Joseph Bologne De Saint-Georges, Qian Zhen, Toronto Chamber Orchestra & Kevin Mallon
Cassation
Leopold Mozart
Overture to 'Artaserse'
Toronto Chamber Orchestra
Symphony in B flat major, Op 3 No 2 (feat. Franz Ignaz Beck & Kevin Mallon)
Toronto Chamber Orchestra
