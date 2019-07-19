Pain of Salvation is a Swedish progressive metal band led by Daniel Gildenlöw, who is the band's main songwriter, lyricist, guitarist, and vocalist. Pain of Salvation's sound is characterised by riff-oriented guitar work, a broad vocal range, oscillation between heavy and calm passages, complex vocal harmonies and the structures of their albums, syncopation, and polyrhythms. Thus far, every album released by the band has been a concept album. Lyrically, the band tends to address contemporary issues, such as sexuality, war, the environment, and the nature of God, humanity, and existence.

Their music is heavily inspired by The Beatles, Faith No More, Jeff Buckley, Jesus Christ Superstar, also other musical genres like jazz, classical music, ethnic music. Sometimes hip hop, soul, funk elements can be heard in their songs. The band have also covered songs by Leonard Cohen, Stevie Wonder, Kiss, Lou Reed, Dio, The Moody Blues, The Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel and Elton John.