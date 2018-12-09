Guildford Cathedral ChoirFormed October 1960
Guildford Cathedral Choir
1960-10
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
Guildford Cathedral Choir
Lead Us Heavenly Father Lead Us
He Who Would Valliant Be
Guildford Cathedral Choir
He Who Would Valliant Be
Lord Of All Hopefullness
Guildford Cathedral Choir
Lord Of All Hopefullness
For All The Saints
Guildford Cathedral Choir
For All The Saints
For All The Saints
Last played on
Olivet to Calvary (The Saviour King goes forth)
John Henry Maunder
John Henry Maunder
Olivet to Calvary (The Saviour King goes forth)
Olivet to Calvary (The Saviour King goes forth)
Performer
Last played on
The Crucifixion
John Stainer
The Crucifixion
The Crucifixion
Last played on
From the throne of the cross (The Crucifixion, No 18)
John Stainer
John Stainer
From the throne of the cross (The Crucifixion, No 18)
From the throne of the cross (The Crucifixion, No 18)
Last played on
Abide With Me
Guildford Cathedral Choir
Abide With Me
Abide With Me
Last played on
My Song Is Love Unknown
Guildford Cathedral Choir
My Song Is Love Unknown
My Song Is Love Unknown
Last played on
As With Gladness Men Of Old
Guildford Cathedral Choir
As With Gladness Men Of Old
As With Gladness Men Of Old
Last played on
I saw three ships
Guildford Cathedral Choir
I saw three ships
I saw three ships
Last played on
Bethlehem Down
Peter Warlock
Bethlehem Down
Bethlehem Down
Last played on
Rorate coeli
Katherine Dienes-Williams, William Byrd & Guildford Cathedral Choir
Rorate coeli
Rorate coeli
Performer
Last played on
God So Loved The World
Guildford Cathedral Choir
God So Loved The World
God So Loved The World
Last played on
Good King Wenceslas
Guildford Cathedral Choir
Good King Wenceslas
Good King Wenceslas
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Barry Rose conducts Stainer's Crucifixion
Guildford Cathedral
25 Mar 2018
Guildford Cathedral
2018-03-25T04:20:01
25
Mar
2018
BBC Singers 2017-18 Season: Barry Rose conducts Stainer's Crucifixion
Guildford Cathedral
