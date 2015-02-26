Leonard BorwickBorn 26 February 1868. Died 15 September 1925
Leonard Borwick
1868-02-26
Leonard Borwick Biography (Wikipedia)
Leonard Borwick (26 February 1868 – 15 September 1925) was an English concert pianist especially associated with the music of Robert Schumann and Johannes Brahms.
Winterreise: The Hurdy-Gurdy Man (Der Leiermann)
Der Leiermann (Winterreise)
Past BBC Events
Proms 1922: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
1922-10-03
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 45
Queen's Hall
Proms 1922: Prom 18
Queen's Hall
1922-09-01
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 18
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
1921-09-07
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 06
Queen's Hall
1921-08-19
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 06
Queen's Hall
Proms 1920: Prom 52
Queen's Hall
1920-10-13
1920
Proms 1920: Prom 52
Queen's Hall
