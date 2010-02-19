Sugartooth was an alternative rock band that was formed in the early 1990s.

Timothy Michael Gruse (Leadguitar rhythm guitar) Marc Hutner (vocals, guitar) and Josh Blum (bass) formed the group after meeting each in the Southern California band circuit (while playing in separate groups). They worked with two different drummers over time (Joey Castillo and Dusty Watson). The explosive success of Alternative/Grunge music and the growing appearance of bands like Candlebox prompted record companies to sign a large number of new bands as they came along; Sugartooth as a result quickly signed a contract with David Geffen, and the band's self-titled debut was released in 1994. The song "Sold My Fortune" became a modest hit after appearing on an episode of Beavis and Butthead and the group regularly opened shows for Slayer, Supersuckers, Stone Temple Pilots, and Soundgarden.

Castillo recorded drums for the band's follow up album before leaving to join Danzig. During recording, Sugartooth contributed the music to a song called "Tortured Man" that the Dust Brothers were putting together for the soundtrack to the film Private Parts. This song would later feature vocals by Howard Stern (see Private Parts: The Album).