The PooziesFormed 1990
The Poozies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7ba7d17-2881-4955-99c8-7148fe360a32
The Poozies Biography (Wikipedia)
The Poozies are a British all-female traditional folk band formed in 1990. They were at the forefront of a wave that revolutionised traditional Scottish and Gaelic music in the 1990s. Throughout the years they have toured worldwide, attracting recognition and appreciation for their eclectic choice of material, unusual and exciting arrangements, and notable vocal harmonies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Poozies Tracks
Sort by
Punch In The Fèis / Casino / Dubh An Tomaich
The Poozies
Punch In The Fèis / Casino / Dubh An Tomaich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein
The Poozies
Ailein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein
Last played on
Knees Of Fire / The Chase
The Poozies
Knees Of Fire / The Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knees Of Fire / The Chase
Last played on
Sunny: Ged is Grianach An Latha / Dr Iain MacAonghais
The Poozies
Sunny: Ged is Grianach An Latha / Dr Iain MacAonghais
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daniel's Potatoes: Maire's Hornpipe / Kate and Rosie's / Seaney Dorris'
The Poozies
Daniel's Potatoes: Maire's Hornpipe / Kate and Rosie's / Seaney Dorris'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
The Poozies
Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
Last played on
Ryvita: Only Viveka / Howie Came Unglued
The Poozies
Ryvita: Only Viveka / Howie Came Unglued
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knees of Fire
The Poozies
Knees of Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Knees of Fire
Last played on
Soaking In The Bath Tub
The Poozies
Soaking In The Bath Tub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wedding Song
The Poozies
Wedding Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wedding Song
Last played on
Ho Mhorag/John Stephen of Chance Inn
The Poozies
Ho Mhorag/John Stephen of Chance Inn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ho Mhorag/John Stephen of Chance Inn
Last played on
Plecthumb
The Poozies
Plecthumb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plecthumb
Last played on
The Hen's March Set: The Hens March / Nina's Jig / Elo Paco Grande
The Poozies
The Hen's March Set: The Hens March / Nina's Jig / Elo Paco Grande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Hearts
The Poozies
Two Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Hearts
Last played on
The Hen's March / Nina's Jig / El Paco Grande
The Poozies
The Hen's March / Nina's Jig / El Paco Grande
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isobel
The Poozies
Isobel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Isobel
Last played on
Plecthumb: Plecthumb / Kopanitsa / After the Silence
The Poozies
Plecthumb: Plecthumb / Kopanitsa / After the Silence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein: Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
The Poozies
Ailein: Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein: Ailein Ailein / Slingpolska
Soaking: Soaking in the Bathtub
The Poozies
Soaking: Soaking in the Bathtub
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soaking: Soaking in the Bathtub
Punch
The Poozies
Punch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punch
Last played on
Punch
Poozies
Punch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Punch
Performer
Wedding Song
Poozies
Wedding Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wedding Song
Performer
Soaking
Poozies
Soaking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soaking
Performer
Ailein
Poozies
Ailein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ailein
Performer
Easily Led
The Poozies
Easily Led
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Easily Led
Last played on
Upcoming Events
11
Mar
2019
The Poozies
The Musician Pub, Leicester, UK
The Poozies Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist