JUJUJapanese jazz singer/songwriter. Born 14 February 1976
JUJU
1976-02-14
JUJU Biography (Wikipedia)
Juju (ジュジュ) (born February 14, 1976) is a Japanese jazz singer. She is represented by Sony Music Associated Records Inc.
JUJU Tracks
Autumn Love
