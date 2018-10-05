Lani Hall (born November 6, 1945) is an American singer, lyricist, author, and the wife of Herb Alpert. From 1966 to 1971 she performed as lead vocalist for Sérgio Mendes & Brasil '66. In 1972 she released her first solo album Sundown Lady, but she may be best known for her rendition of the theme song to the 1983 James Bond film Never Say Never Again. In 1986 she was awarded her first Grammy Award for Es Fácil Amar as "Best Latin Pop Performance." After that year she largely retired, resurfacing in 1998 with the solo album Brasil Nativo. She has the distinction of recording over 22 albums in three different languages and has released three albums, Anything Goes, I Feel You and Steppin' Out, on which she performs alongside her husband Herb Alpert. She received her second Grammy Award in 2013 as producer for the album, Steppin' Out.