Pinhead Gunpowder is an American punk rock band that formed in East Bay, California, in 1990. The band currently consists of Aaron Cometbus (drums, lyrics), Bill Schneider (bass), Billie Joe Armstrong (guitar, vocals) and Jason White (guitar, vocals). The band's name comes from a brand of "high octane" green tea served at the Arcata co-op and discovered by Aaron Cometbus during one of his many dumpster diving adventures.
Life During Wartime
Big Yellow Taxi
Loser of The Year
