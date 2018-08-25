Rashid Ali
Rashid Ali Biography (Wikipedia)
Rashid Ali is a singer, guitarist, musician and composer, who first became known for the hit song Kabhi Kabhi Aditi from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.
Rashid Ali Tracks
Kabhi Kabhi Aditi
Last played on
Kahin To Hogi Ho
Last played on
Head to the Heart
Last played on
NazarLaaye
Last played on
Keh Do Zara
Last played on
