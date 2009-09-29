The Del FuegosFormed 1980. Disbanded 1990
The Del Fuegos
1980
The Del Fuegos Biography (Wikipedia)
The Del Fuegos were a 1980s garage-style rock band. Formed in 1980, the Boston-based band gained success in 1986 on success of their songs "Don't Run Wild" and "I Still Want You" and appearing in a widely seen television commercial for a beer company. The band's fans included Tom Petty, who appeared on one of the band's songs and featured them as an opening act on one of his tours.
The Del Fuegos Tracks
i still want you
The Del Fuegos
i still want you
i still want you
