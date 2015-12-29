SlavesPunk duo from Kent, UK. Formed 5 January 2012
Slaves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tnp4w.jpg
2012-01-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7a98893-ae1a-4ad0-94ce-c4355d0b8e6d
Slaves Biography (BBC)
Tumbridge Wells garagepunk duo first played by BBC Introducing in Kent.
Slaves Biography (Wikipedia)
Slaves are an English punk rock duo formed in 2012 in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, consisting of Laurie Vincent (vocals, guitar, and bass) and Isaac Holman (vocals, drums, and trumpet). Their music has been described as "British punk with harsh bluesy garage riffs".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Slaves Performances & Interviews
- Slaves - Beauty Quest (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kdgtv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05kdgtv.jpg2017-10-19T16:37:00.000ZSlaves perform Beauty Quest at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05kdfq7
Slaves - Beauty Quest (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Slaves - Sugar Coated Bitter Truth (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2lsw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05j2lsw.jpg2017-10-05T01:23:00.000ZSlaves perform Sugar Coated Bitter Truth at BBC Music Introducing Live 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05j2mhn
Slaves - Sugar Coated Bitter Truth (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
- Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artistshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05hxgjl.jpg2017-10-03T06:00:00.000ZFor the past 10 years BBC Music Introducing has introduced you to talent who now need no introduction.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05hw978
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
- Sugar Coated Bitter Truth - Five Years Onhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05clgr9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05clgr9.jpg2017-08-17T10:30:00.000ZSlaves tell the story of their debut EP and how the band began.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cklj6
Sugar Coated Bitter Truth - Five Years On
- Slaveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj8g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj8g.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Slaves' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0596fq4
Slaves
- Slaves - Girl Fighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj7v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj7v.jpg2017-06-25T17:23:00.000ZSlaves perform Girl Fight at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056xngd
Slaves - Girl Fight
- Slaves - Shutdownhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj83.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056xj83.jpg2017-06-25T17:13:00.000ZSlaves perform Shutdown at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056xnjs
Slaves - Shutdown
- Slaves catch up with MistaJam at The Great Escapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wjh12.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02wjh12.jpg2017-05-19T14:41:00.000ZLaurie and Isaac speak to Jam about playing at this year’s festival and the importance of the event to them as a band.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053dzxn
Slaves catch up with MistaJam at The Great Escape
- “There’s a hunger for aggression and anger” - Slaves catch up with Steve Lamacq at SXSWhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x5lq8.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04x5lq8.jpg2017-03-17T17:00:00.000ZLaurie and Isaac talk to Steve about their music making process, touring the States and keeping their sound fresh.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x5ht7
“There’s a hunger for aggression and anger” - Slaves catch up with Steve Lamacq at SXSW
- Slaves - Cheer Up London (live at SXSW 2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wzcs1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04wzcs1.jpg2017-03-15T23:38:00.000ZLaurie and Isaac bring the noise to Austin with a one off performance at SXSW 2017.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04x01h7
Slaves - Cheer Up London (live at SXSW 2017)
- Laurie Vincent talks to Steve Lamacq ahead of T-Shirt Day 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dw251.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dw251.jpg2016-11-24T16:54:00.000ZSteve builds up to T Shirt Day 2016, hearing from the Slaves musician and artist Laurie Vincent. Laurie's art has been adorning Slaves' flyers and releases since the band formed.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hqrgz
Laurie Vincent talks to Steve Lamacq ahead of T-Shirt Day 2016
- Slaves in the studiohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cv4zn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cv4zn.jpg2016-10-22T19:00:00.000ZSlaves swing by the studio to catch up with Abbie McCarthy.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cv4zp
Slaves in the studio
- Slaves - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046238z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p046238z.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZThe English punk duo storm Reading with a typically energetic fun set.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0462v68
Slaves - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
- Slaves - Shutdown (Reading + Leeds 2016)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462dsp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0462dsp.jpg2016-08-28T15:15:00.000ZPerforming live on the BBC Introducing Stage on Saturdayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0464qw8
Slaves - Shutdown (Reading + Leeds 2016)
- Slaves in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fh42y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03fh42y.jpg2016-01-14T15:47:00.000ZLaurie and Isaac of Slaves join Radcliffe and Maconie to talk through their latest tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03fh4fc
Slaves in conversation with Radcliffe and Maconie
- Slaves spit their new single 'Sockets' over a Hip Hop beathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yb05d.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02yb05d.jpg2015-07-29T12:32:00.000ZSlaves spit their new single 'Sockets' over a Hip Hop beat courtesy of The Mouse Outfithttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02yb07k
Slaves spit their new single 'Sockets' over a Hip Hop beat
Slaves Tracks
Sort by
Cut And Run
Slaves
Cut And Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06cdnms.jpglink
Cut And Run
Last played on
The Hunter
Slaves
The Hunter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02c6z03.jpglink
The Hunter
Last played on
Chokehold
Slaves
Chokehold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06jnt9y.jpglink
Chokehold
Last played on
Last Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 14 Dec 2015)
Slaves
Last Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 14 Dec 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03c0x8b.jpglink
Last Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, Dec 2015)
Slaves
Last Christmas (Radio 1 Live Lounge, Dec 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnp4w.jpglink
Feed The Mantaray
Slaves
Feed The Mantaray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jrmpw.jpglink
Magnolia
Slaves
Magnolia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06r2vb0.jpglink
Magnolia
Last played on
Photo Opportunity
Slaves
Photo Opportunity
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05tnp4w.jpglink
Upcoming Events
25
May
2019
Slaves, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Nothing But Thieves, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4c84f/acts/arwxc8
Reading
2018-08-26T04:46:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05cj13j.jpg
26
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/afzpd4
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-25T04:46:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056xj7n.jpg
25
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
14:35
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2xxj5/acts/amgd2m
Reading
2016-08-27T04:46:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04623k8.jpg
27
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
T in the Park: 2016
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqzxj5/acts/aw9qwh
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T04:46:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02s1xx3.jpg
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
Glastonbury: 2015
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e84mxj/acts/acvbc8
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2015-06-27T04:46:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02vrkcw.jpg
27
Jun
2015
Glastonbury: 2015
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Latest Slaves News
The most popular BBC clips across all of the festivals in 2015.
A shortlist of eyecatching highlights from a very memorable weekend
These BBC Introducing alumni stopped by to treat the crowds at Glastonbury 2017
Find out about the 10 year anniversary celebrations and how you can enjoy all of the action
Slaves Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist