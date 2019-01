Núria Graham (born 25 June 1996 in Vic, Catalonia, Spain) is a Catalan singer and songwriter who sings primarily in English. She is of Irish and Catalan descent. Her first disc, Bird Eyes (2015), layers her voice and electric guitar over electronic or acoustic backgrounds with sensual lyrics.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia