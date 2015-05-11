Núria GrahamBorn 25 June 1996
Núria Graham
1996-06-25
Núria Graham Biography (Wikipedia)
Núria Graham (born 25 June 1996 in Vic, Catalonia, Spain) is a Catalan singer and songwriter who sings primarily in English. She is of Irish and Catalan descent. Her first disc, Bird Eyes (2015), layers her voice and electric guitar over electronic or acoustic backgrounds with sensual lyrics.
Núria Graham Tracks
Prelude
Núria Graham
Prelude
Prelude
Last played on
You Fall Asleep So Easily
Núria Graham
You Fall Asleep So Easily
You Fall Asleep So Easily
Last played on
Ages
Núria Graham
Ages
Ages
Last played on
