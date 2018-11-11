Jazz Cartier
Jazz Cartier
Jazz Cartier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jahmarie Adams (born March 19, 1993), known professionally as Jazz Cartier, is a Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter from Toronto. He is best known for his mixtapes, Marauding in Paradise and Hotel Paranoia.
He has twice been a longlisted nominee for the Polaris Music Prize, in 2015 for Marauding in Paradise, and 2016 for Hotel Paranoia, and won the Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017 for Hotel Paranoia. He released his debut studio album Fleurever on July 27, 2018.
Waterworld (feat. GoldLink & Jazz Cartier)
Waterworld (feat. GoldLink & Jazz Cartier)
Right Now (feat. KTOE)
Right Now (feat. KTOE)
Tempted
Tempted
Dead Or Alive
Dead Or Alive
[1XSC] Tempted
[1XSC] Tempted
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne
How We Do It
How We Do It
Tell Me (feat. River Tiber)
Tell Me (feat. River Tiber)
Opera
Opera
The Valley
The Valley
