Jahmarie Adams (born March 19, 1993), known professionally as Jazz Cartier, is a Canadian rapper, singer and songwriter from Toronto. He is best known for his mixtapes, Marauding in Paradise and Hotel Paranoia.

He has twice been a longlisted nominee for the Polaris Music Prize, in 2015 for Marauding in Paradise, and 2016 for Hotel Paranoia, and won the Juno Award for Rap Recording of the Year at the Juno Awards of 2017 for Hotel Paranoia. He released his debut studio album Fleurever on July 27, 2018.