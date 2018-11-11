Slide HamptonBorn 21 April 1932
Slide Hampton
Locksley Wellington "Slide" Hampton (born April 21, 1932) is an American jazz trombonist, composer and arranger. Described by critics as a master composer, arranger and uniquely gifted trombone player, Hampton's career is among the most distinguished in jazz. As his nickname implies, Hampton's main instrument is slide trombone, but he also occasionally plays tuba and flugelhorn.
Tour De Force
Slide Hampton
Tour De Force
Tour De Force
Last played on
Dolphin Dance
Slide Hampton
Dolphin Dance
Dolphin Dance
Performer
Last played on
Lester Leaps In
Slide Hampton
Lester Leaps In
Lester Leaps In
Last played on
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Dexter Gordon, Slide Hampton & Johnny Mandel
The Shadow Of Your Smile
The Shadow Of Your Smile
Last played on
A Flower Is A Lonesome Thing
Slide Hampton
A Flower Is A Lonesome Thing
A Flower Is A Lonesome Thing
Last played on
