Gemini are a Swedish brother and sister duo, consisting of Karin Glenmark and Anders Glenmark. The duo released two original albums: Gemini (1985) and Geminism (1987). Both albums reached the Swedish Top 20, while their success was limited to Scandinavia. Their only truly international release was the single "Just Like That" (the chorus of which was recorded and is, as yet, officially unreleased by ABBA).

Prior to their work as Gemini, Karin and Anders formed half of the group Glenmarks (with their Uncle Bruno and Aunt Ann-Louise Hanson) and also released two singles together, with 1984's 'Kall som is' ('Cold As Ice') being placed 4th at Melodifestivalen (the Swedish heats for the Eurovision Song Contest.) The winner of Melodifestivalen, Herreys, went on to win the Eurovision Song Contest with 'Diggi-Loo Diggi-Ley' and recorded a version of 'Kall som is' for their album.

Gemini's eponymous first album received an international release but was not a sales success. Much of the material was written by former ABBA members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, who also coined the group's name. The remainder was written by Anders and his songwriting partner at that time, Ingela Forsman. The lead single, 'Just Like That' reached the charts in central Europe, while the album track 'Slowly' had previously been recorded by former ABBA member Frida Lyngstad on her 1984 album 'Shine.' One cover version in Spanish of Gemini's 'Slowly' (entitled 'Muriendo Lento') was recorded by the Mexican group "Timbiriche".