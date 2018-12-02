Gower ChampionBorn 22 June 1919. Died 25 August 1980
Gower Champion
1919-06-22
Gower Champion Biography (Wikipedia)
Gower Carlyle Champion (June 22, 1919 – August 25, 1980) was an American actor, theatre director, choreographer, and dancer.
Gower Champion Tracks
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Marge Champion
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Life On The Wicked Stage
Marge And Gower Champion
Life On The Wicked Stage
Life On The Wicked Stage
I Might Fall Back on You
Jerome Kern
I Might Fall Back on You
I Might Fall Back on You
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
Marge Champion
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
I Might Fall Back On You (feat. Gower Champion)
