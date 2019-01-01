Corrie DickJazz drummer/composer. Born 1990
Corrie Dick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f79c7d8e-59d1-4090-96b2-f32ca3681919
Corrie Dick Biography (Wikipedia)
Corrie Dick is a Scottish jazz musician (drums, percussion, vocals) and composer based in London. He is recognised for his fluency, gritty sound and euphoric abandon on the drum kit and for his poignant and earthy compositional style.
He comes from a small family with musical and artistic parents. His sole brother Garry Dick, two and a half years his minor, is an accomplished chef in the West of Scotland.
Corrie Dick Performances & Interviews
Corrie Dick Tracks
Forro Brasil
Hermeto Pascoal
Forro Brasil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqksq.jpglink
Forro Brasil
Last played on
Interlude
Laura Jurd
Interlude
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Interlude
Last played on
Nehum Talvez
Hermeto Pascoal
Nehum Talvez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqksq.jpglink
Nehum Talvez
Last played on
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
Hermeto Pascoal
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqksq.jpglink
Briguinha De Musicos Malucos
Last played on
Misturada
Hermeto Pascoal
Misturada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqksq.jpglink
Misturada
Last played on
Fire Up That Badboy
Corrie Dick
Fire Up That Badboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fire Up That Badboy
Last played on
Soar
Corrie Dick
Soar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soar
Last played on
Tune 1
Laura Jurd
Tune 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Tune 1
Happy Sad Song
Laura Jurd
Happy Sad Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Happy Sad Song
Singer
Awakening
Laura Jurd
Awakening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Awakening
Singer
Swimming
Laura Jurd
Swimming
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Swimming
Singer
Robin
Laura Jurd
Robin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Robin
Singer
Extinct
Laura Jurd
Extinct
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Extinct
Singer
King William Walk
Corrie Dick
King William Walk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
King William Walk
Last played on
Steadily Sinking
Laura Jurd
Steadily Sinking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Steadily Sinking
Singer
Last played on
Living, Breathing
Laura Jurd
Living, Breathing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0341hmz.jpglink
Living, Breathing
Last played on
On the Edge (Late Junction Collaboration Session)
Bex Burch, Corrie Dick and Hauschka, Bex Burch, Corrie Dick & Hauschka
On the Edge (Late Junction Collaboration Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5xyt.jpglink
On the Edge (Late Junction Collaboration Session)
Composer
Last played on
