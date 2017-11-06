Tracy NelsonBorn 27 December 1947
Tracy Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7972ce1-b8f9-41e1-b355-7a233a6b7772
Tracy Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracy Nelson (born December 27, 1944) is an American singer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracy Nelson Tracks
Sort by
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Tracy Nelson
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry
Last played on
Temptation Took Control Of Me And I Fell
Tracy Nelson
Temptation Took Control Of Me And I Fell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears, Tears And More Tears
Tracy Nelson
Tears, Tears And More Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tracy Nelson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist