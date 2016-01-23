NovalisProgressive rock band from Hamburg, Germany. Formed 1971. Disbanded 1985
Novalis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f794e68c-40b9-43eb-b722-3bfed013611d
Novalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Novalis was a 1970s progressive-rock group formed in Germany. Their best-known albums include Sommerabend and Wer Schmetterlinge lachen hört.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Novalis Tracks
Sort by
Dronsz
Novalis
Dronsz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dronsz
Last played on
Novalis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist