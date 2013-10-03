Thunderbugs were a British girl group, briefly popular in 1999 who played their own instruments. Their one major hit, "Friends Forever", reached number five in the UK Singles Chart in September 1999. Their follow-up single, "It's About Time You Were Mine", failed to reach the Top 40 in December 1999. Due to this flop, the album, Delicious was postponed and ultimately released on minidisc in the UK, and on CD in continental Europe in 2000.