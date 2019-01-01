Roger Wilson
Roger Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Wilson is an English folk singer, fiddler, guitarist, and songwriter who, he says, abandoned a graphic design career to become a full-time musician in 1986. He was a member of The House Band (1993–98) and later joined Chris Wood and Martin Carthy in performances. He has also worked with Kate Rusby's Concert Party, with Pete Morton in Urban Folk, and with John Tams at the National Theatre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
