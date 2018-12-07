Sophie Bevan
1983
Sophie Bevan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sophie Anna Magdalena Bevan (born 1983 in London) is a British soprano appearing in concerts, recitals, and opera.
Let old Timotheus yield the prize from Alexander's Feast
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Let old Timotheus yield the prize from Alexander's Feast
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria in excelsis Deo)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Quoniam tu solus sanctus (Gloria in excelsis Deo)
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem
Last played on
Come To Me In My Dreams
Frank Bridge
Performer
Last played on
Come To Me In My Dreams
Performer
Last played on
When I Am Dead, My Dearest
Liza Lehmann
Liza Lehmann
Performer
Last played on
When I Am Dead, My Dearest
Performer
Last played on
La damoilselle elue
Claude Debussy
Last played on
La damoilselle elue
Last played on
La damoiselle élue
Claude Debussy
Last played on
La damoiselle élue
Last played on
Cavatina: Deh, non varcar... [Ah, lo previdi...K.272]
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Performer
Last played on
Cavatina: Deh, non varcar... [Ah, lo previdi...K.272]
Performer
Last played on
Ma tu tremi, o mio tesoro? WoO 92a
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Ma tu tremi, o mio tesoro? WoO 92a
Last played on
Les Illuminations Op 18
Benjamin Britten
Last played on
Les Illuminations Op 18
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 1
Last played on
Three Japanese Lyrics
Dmitri Shostakovich
Last played on
Three Japanese Lyrics
Last played on
A Soft Day
Charles Villiers Stanford
A Soft Day
A Soft Day
Performer
Last played on
Alexander's Feast - End of Part One
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Alexander's Feast - End of Part One
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Petit Oiseau
Hector Berlioz
Petit Oiseau
Petit Oiseau
Die Glocken von Marling
Franz Liszt
Die Glocken von Marling
Die Glocken von Marling
Schilflied
Felix Mendelssohn
Schilflied
Schilflied
Warum sind denn die Rosen so blass
Fanny Mendelssohn
Warum sind denn die Rosen so blass
Warum sind denn die Rosen so blass
Muttertraum
Robert Schumann
Muttertraum
Muttertraum
Liebst du um Schonheit
Clara Schumann
Liebst du um Schonheit
Liebst du um Schonheit
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 2
Last played on
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St John Passion - Johannespassion Bwv.245 - Part 1
Last played on
Exsultate, Jubilate K165
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Exsultate, Jubilate K165
Exsultate, Jubilate K165
Tu del Ciel ministro eletto, from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Tu del Ciel ministro eletto, from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno
Tu del Ciel ministro eletto, from Il trionfo del tempo e del disinganno
Ch'io mi scordi di te? K505
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ch'io mi scordi di te? K505
Ch'io mi scordi di te? K505
O Waly Waly
Trad.
Performer
O Waly Waly
Performer
The last rose of summer
Benjamin Britten
Performer
The last rose of summer
Performer
The Water of Tyne
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
The Water of Tyne
Performer
The ash grove
Benjamin Britten
Performer
The ash grove
Performer
The Turtle Dove
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
The Turtle Dove
Performer
Died for Love
Percy Grainger
Performer
Died for Love
Performer
The brisk young widow
Benjamin Britten
Performer
The brisk young widow
Performer
Lord Randall
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
Lord Randall
Performer
Edward, Edward
Ivor Gurney
Performer
Edward, Edward
Performer
Ae fond kiss
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
Ae fond kiss
Performer
The Sprig of Thyme
Percy Grainger
Performer
The Sprig of Thyme
Performer
Early one morning
Benjamin Britten
Performer
Early one morning
Performer
Betty and Johnny
Eric Coates
Performer
Betty and Johnny
Performer
Down by the Salley Gardens
Ivor Gurney
Ivor Gurney
Performer
Down by the Salley Gardens
Performer
The stuttering lovers
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
The stuttering lovers
Performer
The lark in the clear air
Trad.
Trad.
Performer
The lark in the clear air
Performer
Bella mia fiamma, K528
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Bella mia fiamma, K528
Bella mia fiamma, K528
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Il Combattimento
Claudio Monteverdi
Il Combattimento
Il Combattimento
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
Heinrich Schütz
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
Es steh Gott auf SWV.356
O susser, o freundlicher SWV.285
Heinrich Schütz
Heinrich Schütz
O susser, o freundlicher SWV.285
O susser, o freundlicher SWV.285
Upcoming BBC Events
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: James MacMillan/Britten/Tippett
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2019-05-02T04:07:34
2
May
2019
BBC Philharmonic 2018-19 Season: James MacMillan/Britten/Tippett
19:30
Book tickets
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-12T04:07:34
12
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-26T04:07:34
26
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 16: Stravinsky, Debussy & Wagner
Royal Albert Hall
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Saint-Saëns & Berg
MediaCityUK, Salford
2018-01-04T04:07:34
4
Jan
2018
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Saint-Saëns & Berg
11:30
MediaCityUK, Salford
Proms 2017: Prom 49: Bach’s St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-20T04:07:34
20
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 49: Bach’s St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 48: Late-night Bach
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-21T04:07:34
21
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 48: Late-night Bach
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist