Mad SinGerman psychobilly band. Formed 1987
Mad Sin
1987
Mad Sin Biography
Mad Sin is a German psychobilly group that began in 1987. Their style is not "...constrained by the psychobilly tag but veer[s] into punk, country and metal influences too."
Mad Sin Tracks
Cursed
Cursed
Cursed (Album:Burn and Rise)
Cursed (Album:Burn and Rise)
Mad Sin Links
