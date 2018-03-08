Guy RobertFrench lutenist. Born 22 March 1943
Guy Robert
1943-03-22
Esther (Cantates à voix seule I)
Elisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Brigitte Haudebourg, Francoise Bloch, Guy Robert & Isabelle Poulenard
Jacob and Rachel, from Cantates francoises, Livre premier
Francoise Bloch, Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre, Brigitte Haudebourg, Guy Robert & Sophie Boulin
Esther
Élisabeth Jacquet de La Guerre
