Ricky J is a DJ/rapper from Montreal, Quebec (Canada), who is known for the single "No Means No", which peaked at #2 on the Billboard Canada single sales chart. His debut album, Lose Control, was released in 2001 on Warner Bros. Records. He later left Warner Bros. to sign with an independent label, Evolution Records, in 2002. Through Evolution, he released his second album, "WHITEBOYS".

In 2010, he released the single "Whatta Night", and was featured on the 2011 album 4Play in the track "Good Life".