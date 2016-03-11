Mischa ElmanBorn 20 January 1891. Died 5 April 1967
Mischa Elman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1891-01-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f7824a6b-a63b-45a4-9ca5-d6616c3e5912
Mischa Elman Biography (Wikipedia)
Mischa (Mikhail Saulovich) Elman (Russian: Михаил Саулович Эльман; January 20, 1891 – April 5, 1967) was a Ukrainian-born Jewish-American violinist, famed for his passionate style, beautiful tone, and impeccable artistry and musicality.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mischa Elman Tracks
Sort by
Preghiera
Fritz Kreisler
Preghiera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Preghiera
Performer
Last played on
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Concerto in G Minor Op.12
Last played on
Airs tsiganes, Op. 14
Mischa Elman
Airs tsiganes, Op. 14
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Airs tsiganes, Op. 14
Composer
Performer
Last played on
Sonata in A, Op. 1 No. 4 - Adante 'Canto amoroso'
Mischa Elman
Sonata in A, Op. 1 No. 4 - Adante 'Canto amoroso'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in A, Op. 1 No. 4 - Adante 'Canto amoroso'
Performer
Last played on
Ave Maria
Percy B. Kahn
Ave Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
Les Farfadets
Mischa Elman
Les Farfadets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Farfadets
Last played on
Mischa Elman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist