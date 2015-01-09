Adriano BanchieriBorn 24 August 1568. Died 1634
Adriano Banchieri
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1568-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f781f199-3454-404c-ad08-5ab098888468
Adriano Banchieri Biography (Wikipedia)
Adriano Banchieri (Bologna, 3 September 1568 – Bologna, 1634) was an Italian composer, music theorist, organist and poet of the late Renaissance and early Baroque eras. He founded the Accademia dei Floridi in Bologna.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adriano Banchieri Tracks
Sort by
Udite, ecco le trombe
Adriano Banchieri
Udite, ecco le trombe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Udite, ecco le trombe
Last played on
Barca di Venetia per Padova Op.12 for 5vv and continuo (feat. Robert Hollingworth & I Fagiolini)
Adriano Banchieri
Barca di Venetia per Padova Op.12 for 5vv and continuo (feat. Robert Hollingworth & I Fagiolini)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barca di Venetia per Padova Op.12 for 5vv and continuo (feat. Robert Hollingworth & I Fagiolini)
Last played on
Canzone (L' Alcenagina) [Canzoni alla Francese, 1596]
Adriano Banchieri
Canzone (L' Alcenagina) [Canzoni alla Francese, 1596]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canzone (L' Alcenagina) [Canzoni alla Francese, 1596]
Last played on
Barca di Venetia per Padova (Nos.1-2)
Adriano Banchieri
Barca di Venetia per Padova (Nos.1-2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barca di Venetia per Padova (Nos.1-2)
Last played on
Battaglia
Adriano Banchieri
Battaglia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Battaglia
Last played on
Barca di Ventia per Padova
Adriano Banchieri
Barca di Ventia per Padova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barca di Ventia per Padova
Last played on
Adriano Banchieri Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist