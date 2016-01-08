GiselleAustralian singer and songwriter Giselle Rosselli
Giselle Rosselli is an Australian singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer, sometimes seen mononymously as Giselle. Rosselli provided lead vocals and wrote lyrics for the first original song by indie electro DJ duo, Flight Facilities, Crave You. The track was listed at No. 19 on the Hottest 100 of 2010, by listeners of national radio station, Triple J. Also in 2010 Rosselli's track, "They Stay Down Deep", was featured on the United Kingdom TV series Skins (series 4, episode 7). In April 2012 Rosselli released a solo single, "Silk".
