György Pauk (born 26 October 1936 Budapest) is a Hungarian violinist, chamber musician and music pedagogue.
György Pauk Tracks
Sonatina in A minor, D. 385 - iii. Menuetto: Allegro
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Grand Duo for violin & piano in A major, D.574 (4th movement)
Franz Schubert
Franz Schubert
Concerto for violin, viola, cello and orchestra - conclusion
Michael Tippett
Michael Tippett
Rhapsody no.2 (Folk Dances) part 2 Friss
Béla Bartók
Béla Bartók
Sonata in D major Op1 no13 - 1st mvt
George Frideric Handel
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-08T04:39:27
8
Aug
1989
Proms 1985: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
1985-08-01T04:39:27
1
Aug
1985
Proms 1983: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-09T04:39:27
9
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-02T04:39:27
2
Sep
1983
Proms 1981: Prom 07
Royal Albert Hall
1981-07-24T04:39:27
24
Jul
1981
