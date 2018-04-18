Shirley Walton
Shirley Walton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f779f0f5-e3a5-4fd5-b8b5-25a64030ab6b
Shirley Walton Tracks
Sort by
Send Peace And Harmony Home
Shirley Walton
Send Peace And Harmony Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One You Can't Have (All By Yourself)
Shirley Walton
The One You Can't Have (All By Yourself)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One You Can't Have (All By Yourself)
Last played on
Shirley Walton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist