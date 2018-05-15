Travis Wammack (born November 1946 in Walnut, Mississippi) is an American rock and roll guitarist from Memphis, Tennessee. He began his professional music career when he wrote and recorded his first record at the age of eleven. A child prodigy, Wammack's first record was issued when he was twelve years old, and at 17 he hit the American charts with "Scratchy", an instrumental which peaked at #80 in 1964. Wammack got work recording at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, in the 1960s, and in 1975 released a solo album which generated two hits in the U.S. "Easy Evil" (#72; written by Alan O'Day) and "(Shu-Doo-Pa-Poo-Poop) Love Being Your Fool" (Billboard Hot 100 #38; written by Jerry Williams, Jr. & Charlie Whitehead).

He was Little Richard’s band leader from 1984 until 1995. Still performing, Travis now works with Muscle Shoals Music Marketing, and has added “Producer” to his resume. He is a member of the Memphis Music Hall of Fame, and in 1999 Wammack received the Professional Musician Award from the Alabama Music Hall of Fame. In 2005, he was inducted into The Southern Legends Entertainment & Performing Arts Hall of Fame. In May 2006, Gibson Guitars presented Travis with a new Gibson ES-335 guitar as part of their documentary honoring legendary Gibson ES series players.