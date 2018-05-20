Paul Edward Lynde (June 13, 1926 – January 11, 1982) was an American comedian, voice artist, game show panelist and actor. A character actor with a distinctively campy and snarky persona that often poked fun at his barely in-the-closet homosexuality, Lynde was well known for his roles as Uncle Arthur on Bewitched and the befuddled father Harry MacAfee in Bye Bye Birdie. He was also the regular "center square" panelist on the game show Hollywood Squares from 1968 to 1981, and he voiced four Hanna-Barbera productions: he was Templeton the gluttonous rat in Charlotte's Web, Mildew Wolf from It's the Wolf (a segment of Cattanooga Cats), neighbor Claude Pertwee on Where's Huddles? and The Hooded Claw in The Perils of Penelope Pitstop.